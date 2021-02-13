SmartCash (SMART) Price Tops $0.0093 on Exchanges

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, SmartCash has traded 93.9% higher against the dollar. SmartCash has a market cap of $13.09 million and $345,719.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,326.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,816.94 or 0.03839151 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.65 or 0.00459889 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $690.98 or 0.01460012 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.37 or 0.00573394 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $228.60 or 0.00483030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00034914 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.55 or 0.00360364 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002934 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc.

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

