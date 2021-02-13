Smead Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,155 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Smead Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 302,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,155 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 3.2% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $54,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 544,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $98,615,000 after acquiring an additional 43,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock opened at $187.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $340.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $193.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,856.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Truist began coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.94.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.