Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $62.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $55.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SQM. HSBC upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $56.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.57. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $60.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $452.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,236,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,370 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 565.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 863,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,988,000 after purchasing an additional 733,495 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,160.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 393,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,749,000 after purchasing an additional 375,856 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $16,691,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $10,873,000. 12.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

