Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

SCGLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.07, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Société Générale Société anonyme had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

