Sodexo’s (SDXAY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of SDXAY opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.01. Sodexo has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $22.13.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

