Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Trading Down 9%

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) shares were down 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 6,747,062 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 3,833,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XPL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.90 price target on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Solitario Zinc stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,224,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,956 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.11% of Solitario Zinc worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

