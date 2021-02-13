Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.80-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.40-3.60 EPS.

SON stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.62. The stock had a trading volume of 514,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,705. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $62.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.97.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.90.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $42,543.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,381.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Corporate. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging; global brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

