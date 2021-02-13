Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sonos updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Sonos stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -141.92, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sonos has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $37.99.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 210,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $4,529,314.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 12,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $301,190.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,951.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 778,612 shares of company stock worth $17,499,160 over the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

