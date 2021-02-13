Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,136 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,508 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.18% of Southern First Bancshares worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 410.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 6.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 79.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $90,022.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,895.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,370 shares of company stock valued at $268,188. Insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

SFST opened at $42.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.07. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SFST. TheStreet raised Southern First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

