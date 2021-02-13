S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.94 Per Share

Brokerages expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to post earnings per share of $2.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.86. S&P Global posted earnings per share of $2.73 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year earnings of $12.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.70 to $12.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.77 to $14.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover S&P Global.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.54.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,765,430,000 after buying an additional 136,790 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,983,000 after buying an additional 586,258 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,007,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,052,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,798,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,572,000 after buying an additional 42,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,059,000 after buying an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $339.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,033,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,327. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&P Global (SPGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.