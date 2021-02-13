SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 2.9% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.69. 6,018,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,735,686. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.43 and its 200-day moving average is $175.24.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

