SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Sets New 1-Year High at $158.92

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $158.92 and last traded at $158.92, with a volume of 350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.21.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 13,995 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

