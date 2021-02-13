SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $111.18 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $111.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.72.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

