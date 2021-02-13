Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,432,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,763 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.36% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $55,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 49,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 30,544 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,168.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 264,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 23,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPR opened at $39.08 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPR shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

