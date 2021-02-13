SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) Short Interest Up 188.4% in January

SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, an increase of 188.4% from the January 14th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,637,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SPONF stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. SponsorsOne has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01.

SponsorsOne Company Profile

SponsorsOne Inc, an early stage technology company, develops and operates a cloud based social sponsorship platform in the United States and Canada. The company develops SponsorsCloud, a platform for connecting and facilitating one-to one engagement between corporations to users in social networks. It also operates SponsorCoin, a platform that integrates with social networks and enables the delivery of the smart, social media marketing campaigns, and facilates transactions through its e-commerce platform, which supports the exchange of goods and services between brands and users using its digital currency SponsorCoin; and SponsorCoin and cash, a currency used to compensate the users for interacting, engaging, and creating social media content around a brands campaign.

