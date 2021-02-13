Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.92

Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.92 and traded as low as $28.31. Sprott Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $28.76, with a volume of 40,058 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.61.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGDM. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 19,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 144,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 17,329 shares in the last quarter.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.