SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05 to $1.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.158 billion to $1.198 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.36-4.64 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.71.

Shares of SSNC opened at $66.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.31. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $74.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

