SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SSRM. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $28.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.87.

SSRM opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $25.32.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.78 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

