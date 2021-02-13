ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $634,000 Stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,331,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Surevest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period.

VTV opened at $124.47 on Friday. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $124.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.28.

About Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

