ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Purchases 1,438 Shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 716,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,765,000 after purchasing an additional 255,341 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 407,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after acquiring an additional 21,139 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 162,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 29,792 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel boosted its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period.

Shares of SUSB opened at $26.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average is $26.12. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27.

