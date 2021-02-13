ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Purchases 2,910 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 174.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $713,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

DSI opened at $75.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.78. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $75.67.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.