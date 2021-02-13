ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 310 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,439 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $251.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $67.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

