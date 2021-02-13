Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Short Interest Update

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 824,000 shares, an increase of 108.2% from the January 14th total of 395,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 57.6 days.

Shares of SCBFF stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.19. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Investec upgraded Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

