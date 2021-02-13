Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Down 65.8% in January

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 65.8% from the January 14th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SCBFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Standard Chartered to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Standard Chartered has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,946. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

