Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 480,900 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the January 14th total of 978,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,404.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLFPF opened at $4.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Life Aberdeen has an average rating of “Hold”.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

