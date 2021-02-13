Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.90.

Shares of SBLK opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.00. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 282.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. Analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.4% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,381,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,078,000 after acquiring an additional 277,198 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth $5,024,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 77.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 172,387 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 125.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 48,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

