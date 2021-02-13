Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,802 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Starbucks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $649,356,000 after purchasing an additional 50,177 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191,822 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $769,381,000 after purchasing an additional 438,121 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 49.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $422,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,169,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,080,021. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $107.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.71. The stock has a market cap of $123.97 billion, a PE ratio of 136.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

