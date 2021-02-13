Starcore International Mines Ltd. (SAM.TO) (TSE:SAM) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.30

Shares of Starcore International Mines Ltd. (SAM.TO) (TSE:SAM) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and traded as low as $0.27. Starcore International Mines Ltd. (SAM.TO) shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 89,966 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.27. The stock has a market cap of C$15.39 million and a PE ratio of 11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (SAM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SAM)

Starcore International Mines Ltd., a mineral resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral resources in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Martin mine that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of 12,991 hectares located in Queretaro, Mexico.

