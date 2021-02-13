Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Purchased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $9,650,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $26.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $240,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,245.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

