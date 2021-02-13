State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $14,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 25.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $218.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.03 and a 200 day moving average of $176.92. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $218.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.91.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $8,928,176.80. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.09, for a total value of $4,029,710.00. Insiders sold 105,449 shares of company stock valued at $21,130,649 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

