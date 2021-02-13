State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $15.53 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,408 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $15,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 70,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 31,834 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,385,000 after purchasing an additional 69,030 shares during the period. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 52,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEYS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.18.

Shares of KEYS opened at $153.48 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.93 and a 12-month high of $153.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.98 and its 200 day moving average is $115.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP John C. Skinner sold 6,010 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $708,278.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,699,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $435,584.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,281,968 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.