State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 13,503 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,503 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $14,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 888.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $64.74 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $85.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,157.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.77%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

