State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,480 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Zebra Technologies worth $13,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $848,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 329.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $477.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $401.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $479.18.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 17,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.79, for a total transaction of $6,507,364.23. Also, SVP Joachim Heel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.13, for a total transaction of $1,113,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,071 shares in the company, valued at $12,273,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,659 shares of company stock worth $10,512,983 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.22.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

