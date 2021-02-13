State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,756 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Kansas City Southern worth $11,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 23.8% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 587,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,270,000 after buying an additional 112,847 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 25.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,160,000 after buying an additional 95,150 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 30.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 363,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,769,000 after buying an additional 84,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 6.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 351,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,548,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,929,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kansas City Southern news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $287,015.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,337.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,874 shares of company stock worth $1,876,822. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSU opened at $209.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $223.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.00 and its 200 day moving average is $190.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

A number of analysts have commented on KSU shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.55.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

