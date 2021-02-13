State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,593 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $13,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,867,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 56,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Republic Services by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSG opened at $91.26 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Argus upped their price target on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

