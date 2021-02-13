State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,860 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 8,306 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Best Buy worth $14,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,427,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,368,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,535 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716,636 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $302,334,000 after buying an additional 599,588 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 3,013.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 484,422 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $53,914,000 after buying an additional 468,861 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth $38,993,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Best Buy by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,374 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $76,942,000 after buying an additional 307,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $120.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.83 and its 200 day moving average is $110.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

