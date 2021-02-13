State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 380,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $31,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 36.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,265,000 after buying an additional 2,973,435 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,653,000 after purchasing an additional 522,050 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 378.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 528,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,168,000 after purchasing an additional 417,673 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,040,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,655,000 after purchasing an additional 264,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 609.7% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 231,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,239,000 after purchasing an additional 198,483 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

American Electric Power stock opened at $78.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.63. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

