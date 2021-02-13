State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $27.16 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,413 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,481 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.05% of Illumina worth $27,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $481,158,000 after buying an additional 81,815 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in Illumina by 28.0% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $455,611,000 after purchasing an additional 322,674 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Illumina by 11.1% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,188,813 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $367,439,000 after purchasing an additional 118,880 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 978,663 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $302,485,000 after purchasing an additional 50,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 705,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $218,175,000 after purchasing an additional 48,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $504.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $397.94 and a 200-day moving average of $349.01. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a PE ratio of 117.11, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, OTR Global raised Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.60.

In related news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.58, for a total transaction of $1,692,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,393,995.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,241,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,837 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,137. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

