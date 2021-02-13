State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $30.52 Million Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 855,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266,940 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.23% of Ally Financial worth $30,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Ally Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLY opened at $42.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day moving average is $29.83.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLY. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their target price on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.35.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,683,774.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

