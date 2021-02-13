State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $32.39 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.10% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $32,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,806,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,725,673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 315,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,518,000 after buying an additional 16,947 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 274,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 250,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,354,000 after acquiring an additional 86,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 231,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,853,000 after acquiring an additional 13,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $433.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $456.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.66. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $496.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.38.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

