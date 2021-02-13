State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $33.51 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,534,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 47,414 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.11% of Schlumberger worth $33,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 706.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

NYSE:SLB opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.95. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $35.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,981 shares of company stock valued at $749,991. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. HSBC cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.