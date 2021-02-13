State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 2,735 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $28,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Ecolab by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 35,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Ecolab by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 56,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,960,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.71.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $32,654,631.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,726,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,925 shares of company stock worth $42,441,256. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $219.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

