Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,693 Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC owned 0.34% of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF alerts:

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average of $38.34. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $35.68 and a 1 year high of $41.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.