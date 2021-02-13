Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Invests $348,000 in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTLA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,645,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,224,000 after acquiring an additional 594,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,058,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,805,000 after purchasing an additional 739,310 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 52.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,595,000 after buying an additional 406,842 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 38.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,254,000 after buying an additional 117,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 13.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after buying an additional 40,937 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.31.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $68.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.55. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $92.00.

In related news, Director Perry A. Karsen sold 88,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $4,753,312.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,712.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Schiermeier sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $76,919.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 508,353 shares of company stock worth $29,451,837 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

