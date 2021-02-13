Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,049 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,793,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,516,000 after acquiring an additional 135,530 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,006,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,681,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,225,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,848,000 after purchasing an additional 66,578 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 927,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,680,000 after purchasing an additional 123,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cummins by 13.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,624,000 after buying an additional 92,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $243.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $254.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.62.

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

