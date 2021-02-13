Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB opened at $47.64 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $55.37. The stock has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

