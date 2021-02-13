Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 402.8% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $268.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.68. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $268.99.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

