Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market and C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries. “

Get Stepan alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Stepan from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Stepan has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $123.18 on Friday. Stepan has a 12-month low of $69.33 and a 12-month high of $131.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.21.

In related news, VP Janet Anne Catlett sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $75,916.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,018.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Stepan during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stepan (SCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.