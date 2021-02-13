Stephen E. Kuczynski Sells 2,500 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,747. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:SO opened at $60.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $70.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lowered The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

