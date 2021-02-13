Sterling Manor Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,658 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 235,926 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,475,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 242,078 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $53,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,887 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Pritchard Capital upped their target price on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.63.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $244.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.24. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $245.92. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

